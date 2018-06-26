Truck Driver Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Soedesco and Triangle Studios have announced Truck Driver for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Climb in your cabin, rev up your engine and hit the road in Truck Driver! Fuel up and cruise through a vast open world in one of the most beautiful machines known to man. Start off as a contractor and work your way up by taking on jobs, earning money and making a name for yourself amongst the local community. Buy your own trucks, get new parts and hurtle down the roads! Do you have what it takes to become a respected Truck Driver?

Key Features:

Enjoy a trucking experience focused on your career as a truck driver

Build stronger relationships with the local community with each job

Customize your truck with tons of parts and tune it to your liking

Explore a vast open world and watch it progress with you

Navigate through beautiful landscapes and fully explorable cities

