The World Ends With You: Final Remix Gets Switch Release Date and Trailer - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced The World Ends With You: Final Remix will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 27 for 4,800 yen.

View the latest trailer below:

The World Ends With You: Final Remix will also launch for the Switch in North America and Europe. However, no release date has been revealed.

