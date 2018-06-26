Action Adventure Game Fimbul Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in November - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Zaxis Games has partnered with publisher EuroVideo to release the Norse comic action adventure game, Fimbul, on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in November.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Derived from the long, cruel winter preceding the Viking apocalypse – better known as Ragnarok by all those au fait with Norse mythology – Fimbul tells the tale of an aging berserker Kveldulver, who travels through the frozen Midgard taking on Trolls and Jotuns to reclaim an ancient artifact that might, just might prevent the end of the world.

It’s a game inspired by the Saxo Grammaticus – the Danish Book of Kings – and intertwines northern European legend with a comic book-style narrative, exploration elements, and a weapons-based combat system.

The non-linear story is heavily influenced by the player’s actions. Thanks to an autosave feature called “The Thread of Life”, players will be able to come back to crucial moments in the story to explore alternative branches at any moment. Fimbul will reward exploring its world with lots of secret areas and encounters that will shine a new light on the background of different characters.

The combat system is designed to be easy to learn but difficult to master. Kveldulver will have to get to grips with a wide variety of weaponry, matching up his arsenal with an array of different enemies taking him on in a range of diverse environments.

On his journey, the berserker will also encounter other Vikings which can be recruited into his party. Players will have to use their Vikings’ individual skills and different items to survive against enemy warriors and dangerous creatures like hungry wolves, monsters, and the giant Jotun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles