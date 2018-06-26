Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Adds Characters Misty, Elfir, Escha, Logix, and Viese - News

New information on Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land has revealed new character Misty Erlute and returning characters Elfir Traum, Escha Malier, Logix Fiscario, Viese Blanchimont, and Fairies will be in the game.

Characters:

Misty Erlute (voiced by Akira Sekine) – Nelke’s personal maid who grew up alongside her from a young age. She is stylish and possesses high combat skills, but also has a sharp tongue. However, the things she says have a point.

Characters Returning from Previous Games Elfir Traum – She is traveling with Marie. Escha Malier – An official on the development team and Logy’s colleague. Logix Fiscario – He was ignorant of the world and could not get jokes, but Escha is helping him be better. Viese Blanchimont – She is supporting the childhood friend she travels alongside. Fairies



Field Exploration:

Field exploration, during which players will survey and explore, shows four party members on the screen at the same time. It seems to use a side-scrolling system with a Dragon’s Crown-esque style.

Synthesis:

The synthesis system does not seem to take on the form of a puzzle, nor have the quality, trait, and effect elements of previous games. You just gather the necessary amount of the necessary materials and synthesize them, and the outcome is always the same item with no difference in ability.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2018 in Japan.

