Utawarerumono Zan Adds Jachdwalt, Rulutieh, Kokopo as Playable Characters - News

Three new playable characters for Utawarerumono Zan were revealed in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation. The playable characters are Jachdwalt, Rulutieh and Kokopo. Rulutieh and Kokopo are a single character.





Utawarerumono Zan will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

