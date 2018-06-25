Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Adds Labo Support - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that adds support for Nintendo Labo.

View the trailer for the update below:

"Grab the Toy-Con Motorbike handlebars and experience a whole new way to race! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now compatible with the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit!"

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles