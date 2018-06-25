No Plans to Release Wolfenstein: The New Order on Switch - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launched in October 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC and will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on June 29.

Developer Panic Button is working on the Switch port of the game and was asked if the predecessor, Wolfenstein: The New Order, will also be ported.

"That's a Bethesda discussion, honestly," said Creighton when asked about releasing Wolfenstein: The New Order on the Switch. "It's [up to] them and Nintendo as to what would work for the platform," Creighton said. "I think it'll be interesting to see how [The New Colossus is] received right after it launches at the end of the month and what Bethesda does from there."

"Not currently," he added to confirm that there were plans for aport. "Not that I know of, but Bethesda may have other plans. And we on the Panic Button side are totally up for anything."

Thanks GameSpot.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles