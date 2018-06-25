Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Gets Switch Launch Trailer - News

Activision has released the Launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC users on June 29.

