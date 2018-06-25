Heroki Launches for Switch on July 20 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Picomy announced Heroki will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 30. Pre-orders will open up on June 30 with a 30 percent discount for a short period.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The peaceful sky village of Levantia is in danger! The dastardly Dr. N. Forchin and his accomplice, Vapor, have stolen the Emerix – a powerful amulet and all hope may be lost!

Fly into a beautiful action adventure and save a whimsical world full of flight and fantasy. Master the wind to fly, freefall, dash and bash your way across beautiful 3D rendered sky-islands, jungles, seas and deserts.

Key Features:

10-plus hours of deep gameplay

Fly, freefall and fight, with the help of the wind and a propeller

Master new skills such as powerful Dash and Bash attacks or use the power of Wind to solve puzzles

Spawn many power-ups such as a Shield, Hourglass, Aeroblade, and more

Find hidden treasures and collect many items

Explore four stunning worlds

Meet and befriend a cast of friendly characters

Face dozens of unique enemies and prepare for an epic boss battle

Discover a host of islands within your village to play mini-games and side-quests to earn special rewards

60 frames per second, full HD performance

HD Rumble

