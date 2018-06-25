Fallout 76 Gets Welcome to West Virginia Gameplay Video - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay video for Fallout 76 called "Welcome to West Virginia."

"From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards. Post-nuclear America has never looked so beautiful!"

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

