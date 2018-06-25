Rainbow Skies Gets 10 Minute Developer Commentary Gameplay Video - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Eastasiasoft has released a 10 minute long developer commentary gameplay video for the upcoming RPG, Rainbow Skies.

View it below:





Rainbow Skies will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on June 26 in North America and June 27 in Europe for $29.99 / €26.99 / £22.49.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles