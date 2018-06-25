New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Crew 2 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Atomine, PS4 — Digital

The Crew 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dimension Drive, PS4 — Digital

Esper, PS VR — Digital

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends, PS4 — Digital

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, PS4 — Digital

Fighting EX Layer, PS4 — Digital

Grave Danger, PS4 — Digital

Hajwala, PS4 — Digital

Ikaruga, PS4 — Digital

The Journey Down: Chapter Two, PS4 — Digital

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga (PS2 Classic), PS4 — Digital

Lumines Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Next Up Hero, PS4 — Digital

The Night Journey, PS4 — Digital

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Rainbow Skies, PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Realms of Arkania: Star Trail, PS4 — Digital

Salary Man Escape VR, PS VR — Digital

Slime-san: Superslime Edition, PS4 — Digital

Super Kids Racing, PS4 — Digital

Tour de France 2018, PS4 — Digital

