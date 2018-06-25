New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Crew 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 285 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Atomine, PS4 — Digital
- The Crew 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dimension Drive, PS4 — Digital
- Esper, PS VR — Digital
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends, PS4 — Digital
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Fighting EX Layer, PS4 — Digital
- Grave Danger, PS4 — Digital
- Hajwala, PS4 — Digital
- Ikaruga, PS4 — Digital
- The Journey Down: Chapter Two, PS4 — Digital
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga (PS2 Classic), PS4 — Digital
- Lumines Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Next Up Hero, PS4 — Digital
- The Night Journey, PS4 — Digital
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Rainbow Skies, PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail, PS4 — Digital
- Salary Man Escape VR, PS VR — Digital
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Super Kids Racing, PS4 — Digital
- Tour de France 2018, PS4 — Digital
