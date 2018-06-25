Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – May 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch though May 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 79 million mark and the Switch passed the 17 million mark. The PS4 has sold 79.47 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 37.51 million units, and the Switch 17.33 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 59 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 28 percent, and the Switch 13 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 79,472,732

Xbox One Total Sales: 37,510,397

Switch Total Sales: 17,333,798

During the month of May 2018, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 215,254 units for the month and the Xbox One by 609,222 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 393,968 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Xbox One and Switch are up, while the PS4 is down. The Xbox One is up 28,284 units, the Switch is up 187,970 units, and the PS4 is down 289,793 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 48 percent. The Nintendo Switch accounted for 37 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 15 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 889,073

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 279,851

Switch Monthly Sales: 673,819

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

