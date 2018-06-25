Cat Quest to get Switch Retail Release in September - News

PQube announced the Nintendo Switch version of Cat Quest will be getting a retail release on September 7 in Europe and September 11 in North America.





Here is an overview of the game:

Focusing on real-time hack ‘n’ slash combat, sweet loot and cat puns, lots and lots of cat puns, Cat Quest is an isometric open world 2D action-RPG that will take players on a colorful and playful adventure.

Set in the world of Felingard, Cat Quest sends you on an epic journey to defeat Drakoth, an evil cat-lord who destroyed your boat and catnapped your sister. He is as pawerful as he is meowsterious however, and in order to rescue your pawr sister, you must realize your destiny as the last of the Dragonblood, a long-lost race of dragonslaying cats.

With the help of a guardian spirit named Spirry, take on challenging monsters and build your strength through levelling up your spells and acquiring mew loot!

The call for a hero rings throughout Felingard, the world isn’t going to save itself! Rise up, sharpen your claws and get ready for Cat Quest on Nintendo Switch!

The game boasts a flurry of languages that will make it accessible to any cat-lover out there! Play in English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian, Thai, Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese for an intercational experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

