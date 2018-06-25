Omega Labyrinth Z Western Release Cancelled - News

PQube announced it has cancelled the western release for Omega Labyrinth Z. The game will no longer be released in North America or Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.





Read the full messge from PQube below:

PQube strives to release Japanese content for its fans as close to the source material as possible. In the case of Omega Labyrinth Z, while PQube has worked with all relevant age rating bodies in their respective territories, PQube must respectfully comply with the wishes of the platform holder and have therefore withdrawn any future plans for Omega Labyrinth Z’s European and North American release on PS4 and PS Vita.

