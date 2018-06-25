Mary Skelter 2 Info Details Transfused Blood System, Skill Creation, More - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Compile Heart has released new information on Mary Skelter 2 that details the Transfused Blood System, Skill Creation, Blood Devolution, and more.

View the latest trailer below:





Read the information below:

■ System

◆ Growth: Transfused Blood System

In addition to standard skills, which are acquired through skill creation, there are also “Transfused Blood Skills” that the Blood Maidens can acquire by injecting “Transfused Blood” into their bodies. While Transfused Blood is acquired by means such as “Blood Farming” and “gathering” in dungeons, Transfused Blood is a special item that cannot be injected unless appraised once. By getting Transfused Blood appraised, you can inject the Blood Maidens with even more power.

◆ Growth: Skill Creation

The skills learned by the Blood Maidens can be chosen by the player. The Blood Maidens gain CP as they level, and these points are used to level up skills and learn new ones.

You can also use the skills you’ve learned across different jobs, effectively crafting your own Blood Maiden. For example, you can create a Paladin with powerful attacks, or a Blood Witch that can use healing magic. The possibilities are endless.

◆ Growth: Blood Devolution

You can reset a Blood Maiden’s level through Blood Devolution so that you can train her again. The level you want to drop down to can be chosen by the player. Depending on the level you choose, you will gain bonus CP, which can be used to boost stats or learn skills. Create the ultimate Blood Maiden with Blood Devolution.

◆ Base: Purging Corruption

The harshness of battle slowly corrupts the minds of the Blood Maidens. If this continues, they will enter Blood Skelter mode and attack anything around them, even their allies. In order to purge the Blood Maiden, you will need to rub the Corruption from her body. If the purge is successful, the Corruption will be lifted, and she’ll gain stat boosts and resistance to future Corruption.

◆ Remake: Mary Skelter: Nightmares

In order to enjoy Mary Skelter 2 as much as possible, the remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares is set up to unlock after clearing Mary Skelter 2. However, those who prefer to play the remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares before Mary Skelter 2 can download the free downloadable content “Mary Skelter: Nightmares Play Item” from the PlayStation Store, which will be available at launch.

By unlocking the remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares, you can switch between Mary Skelter 2 and the remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares on the main menu screen using the L1 or R1 button.

Mary Skelter 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 12.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles