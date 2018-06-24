The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Out Now - News

Electronic Arts has released The Sims 4 Seasons expansion for Windows PC and Mac.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

With The Sims 4 Seasons, make the most out of the weather all year round, from crisp snowfalls to sweltering heat. Gather friends and family to celebrate holidays complete with traditions, gifts, and special guests. Stay warm or keep cool with all-new outfits to brave the elements. Even begin a blossoming gardening career as a botanist or by crafting floral arrangements!

