JRPG Granblue Fantasy Tops 21 Million Players

posted 5 hours ago

Cygames announced mobile JRPG Granblue Fantasy has passed 21 million registered players.

To celebrate the milestone, until June 30 all players gets 200 crystals per day, 1.5 times as much RP and EXP from quests, half AP consumption, and treasure cost of prizes in side stories cut in half.





Granblue Fantasy is available only in Japan for iOS, Android and Windows PC via browsers.

Thanks DualShockers.

