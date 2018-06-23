Team Sonic Racing Adds Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao as Racers - News

SEGA announced during Sonic Birthday 2018 at Tokyo Joypolis that Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao will be playable racers in Team Sonic Racing.





Here are details on each of the racers:

Amy Rose [Speed] – the perky and always positive pink hedgehog that won’t let anything stand in her way.

[Speed] – the perky and always positive pink hedgehog that won’t let anything stand in her way. Chao [Technique] – a lovable creature that’s eager to provide aid to teammates.

[Technique] – a lovable creature that’s eager to provide aid to teammates. Big the Cat [Power] – a purple cat with a heart as big as his strong physique.

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in winter 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

