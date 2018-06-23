Team Sonic Racing Adds Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao as Racers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 537 Views
SEGA announced during Sonic Birthday 2018 at Tokyo Joypolis that Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Four Chao will be playable racers in Team Sonic Racing.
Here are details on each of the racers:
- Amy Rose [Speed] – the perky and always positive pink hedgehog that won’t let anything stand in her way.
- Chao [Technique] – a lovable creature that’s eager to provide aid to teammates.
- Big the Cat [Power] – a purple cat with a heart as big as his strong physique.
Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in winter 2018.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I really miss Chao Garden
Looking at this just makes the inner Sonic Heroes fan in me say "Where's Cream and Cheese?"
Maybe Cream and Cheese will be paired with Silver and Blaze. There are still 2 teams to be announced, and 3 team possibilities: Silver+Blaze+???, Eggman+Metal Sonic+???, and Espio+Vector+Charmy.
- +1
Let's be real, Cream is toast.
- 0
I love these characters, especially the Chao, but this title couldn't be funnier unless you added "and Dante from the Devil May Cry series" at the end
I'm sure we could go a step further and add Master Chief somewhere in there!
- 0
Amy is cute so good to hear. I'm bumping Big off the track every chance I get.
So you're telling me one of the racers is four Chao in a trench coat?
Isn't big suppose to stay retired odd?
Whoever is responsible for Big the Cat needs to be smacked with a live salmon fresh from the untamed streams of the Alaskan wilderness
Sonikku's heart only has place for Teirusu, get rekt again Amy!
ugh, I hate that stupid cat!
9 Comments