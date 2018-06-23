Yo-kai Watch 4 Gets Teaser Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 604 Views
Level-5 has released a teaser trailer for Yo-kai Watch 4.
View it below:
Yo-kai Watch 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.
This could be big for the Switch but not for certain. The 3DS got flooded with Yo-kai Watch games and you could clearly see a sales fatigue because of it. Hope they make a good game that also brings a few changes to the franchise.
It's a brand new game, on a brand new console that is such an upgrade from the 3DS and the franchise got a little break so i think it will do really well especially if it releases before pokemon. They just made too much games that didn't change much and with just a few months between each on a dying system so i think the franchise can easily recover like this.
Agreed, if this game catches on like 2 did in Japan, it'll be interesting to watch for sure. Hardware and software numbers should be interesting.
