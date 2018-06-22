Sonic Mania Adventures Part 4 Out Now - News

SEGA has released the fourth part of its five part animated short series, Sonic Mania Adventures, which is based on 2017's Sonic Mania.

View it below:

Here is an overview of part 4:

Ray the Flying Squirrel has been looking for his best friend, Mighty the Armadillo, but he can’t find him anywhere! As he continues his search, he hears something nearby. Could this finally be Mighty, or is it something far more dangerous?

