Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Tops 1 Million Units Sold

by William D'Angelo , posted 49 minutes ago / 168 Views

Ninja Theory announced Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has sold over one million units across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The game is currently 40 percent off on Steam.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8, 2017 and later for the Xbox One on April 11, 2018.

2 Comments

think-man
think-man (26 minutes ago)

I only bought it to support the developer. I didn't really enjoy it at all though.

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (36 minutes ago)

Great news, and already put them at profit since they needed only 10M budget. MS will probably have very good returns on the purchase of this studio.

