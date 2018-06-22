Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

Ninja Theory announced Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has sold over one million units across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The game is currently 40 percent off on Steam.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8, 2017 and later for the Xbox One on April 11, 2018.

