Rod Fergusson Explains Why Gears 5 Dropped 'of War' in the Title

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 362 Views

The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson revealed via Twitter why Gears 5 dropped the "of War" in the title.

Here is an overview of the game: 

In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019.

Gears 5 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

3 Comments

Rêveur
Rêveur (13 minutes ago)

It's the dumbing down of entertainment, making things as mass-public and watered-down as possible. The word "war" evokes too many negative ideas that may shock today's overly sensitive snowflakes. So they got rid of it. I'm betting that's the real reason.

Areym
Areym (1 hour ago)

Gears 5 sounds weird. It just sounds off.

Signalstar
Signalstar (2 hours ago)

I guess that settles it once and for all. GOW truly stands for God Of War!

Goddbless
Goddbless (1 hour ago)

Well God of War came 1st so it automatically should be GoW. Most people I know just shortened Gears of War to Gears.

