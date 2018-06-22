Rod Fergusson Explains Why Gears 5 Dropped 'of War' in the Title - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 362 Views
The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson revealed via Twitter why Gears 5 dropped the "of War" in the title.
â€œGears of Warâ€ is still the franchise name but now that weâ€™re doing a family of products it made more sense to shorten the titles down - Gears Pop, Gears Tactics & Gears 5. Plus we always just call it Gears anyway so it feels good to simplify.— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) June 21, 2018
Here is an overview of the game:
In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019.
Gears 5 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.
It's the dumbing down of entertainment, making things as mass-public and watered-down as possible. The word "war" evokes too many negative ideas that may shock today's overly sensitive snowflakes. So they got rid of it. I'm betting that's the real reason.
Gears 5 sounds weird. It just sounds off.
I guess that settles it once and for all. GOW truly stands for God Of War!
Well God of War came 1st so it automatically should be GoW. Most people I know just shortened Gears of War to Gears.
