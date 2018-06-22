The Messenger Gets Extended Gameplay Video - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Devolver Digital has released an extended gameplay video for The Messenger that is over 10 minutes long.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival.

Leveraging players expectations as a core game design ingredient, The Messenger is first presented as an 8-bit action platformer with a simple story, that unravels into an epic time traveling tale, eventually revealing itself as a 16-bit Metroidvania game packed with replay value and deadpan humor.

Key Features:

An epic ninja adventure with challenging gameplay and tight controls.

Legit 8-bit and 16-bit art and music reminiscent of your favorite NES and SNES games.

Memorable cast of (often silly) villains, bosses and associates.

Catchy soundtrack by renowned chiptune composer Rainbowdragoneyes, made in Famitracker.

Character upgrades, new abilities, hidden levels and story arcs to discover.

Challenging and visceral gameplay where mastery is a thing to behold.

The Messenger will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles