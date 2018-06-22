Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom 1.03 Update Out Now - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 have released update 1.03 for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. It adds new difficulty modes and more.





Read the patch notes below:

New difficulty modes added: Hard and Expert. You can choose how hard you want your challenge to be when you select “New Game” from the title screen, or by entering the in-game options menu at any time. Three difficulty levels are available: Normal, Hard, and Expert. The higher the setting, the harder the battles will be, but this will be offset by rarer treasures from monsters, from the chests in the Faraway Forest, and certain other places. You’ll also be able to access the true potential of accessories, with monsters occasionally dropping ones with two skills! (This won’t affect any you already own.) Maximum quality level of equipment drops expanded (in Hard or higher). Chances of rare item drops increased (in Hard or higher).

New equipment skills added.

Rare accessories with second skill slot added.

Various other game balance issues and minor bugs have also been addressed. A bug that allowed the airship to land in places where it should not be able to land has been fixed. Steam version only: A bug that made the player unable to control the camera at specific screen resolutions has been fixed.



Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles