The King of Fighters All-Star Trailer Released - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Netmarble has released a new trailer for the upcoming smartphone action RPG, The King of Fighters All-Star.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The King of Fighters All-Star is a mobile action RPG with easy to use controls that enable the flashy skill actions and exciting combo actions of The King of Fighters series. Fighters from previous entries in the series will appear, from The King of Fighters ’94 to The King of Fighters XIII, represented without change in their original form and with the highest level of graphics quality.

There will also be character voices and sounds, as well as special moves, super special moves, and combos faithful to the original works. A King of Fighters All-Star-original story and characters will also appear.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles