Waking Violet Announced for PS4, PSV, NS & Steam

Publisher Mixedbag Games have announced that they will be bringing Maro Mastropaolo's 2D puzzle game Waking Violet to PS4, PSV, NS & Steam.

You can check out the trailer below:

Pre-orders will be available today on Switch for $4.99, with a full release on June 29th. The PS4 & Vita versions will be available on 3rd of July.

