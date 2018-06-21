Pocket Rumble Switch Release Date Announced

Pocket Rumble Switch Release Date Announced - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 256 Views

Pocket Rumble, the throwback 2D fighter that was originally funded on Kickstarter in 2014, will finally be released for Nintendo Switch on the 5th of July, publisher Chucklefish Games has announced.

The title has seen numerous delays beyond its scheduled 2017 release date. A price was not announced.


1 Comments

No9tro
No9tro (4 hours ago)

Yus!

  • 0