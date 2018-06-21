Pocket Rumble Switch Release Date Announced - News

posted 4 hours ago

Pocket Rumble, the throwback 2D fighter that was originally funded on Kickstarter in 2014, will finally be released for Nintendo Switch on the 5th of July, publisher Chucklefish Games has announced.

We're excited to announce that #PocketRumble by @CardboardRobotG will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on July 5th! ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/GxCtYpSQXf — Chucklefish Games (@ChucklefishLTD) June 21, 2018

The title has seen numerous delays beyond its scheduled 2017 release date. A price was not announced.

