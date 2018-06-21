Minecraft Cross-Play Trailer Features Switch, Xbox One, Windows 10, Mobile Versions - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Switch version of Minecraft that features cross-play with the Xbox One, Windows 10 and mobile versions of the game.

View it below:

"The new version of Minecraft is out on Nintendo Switch! Play with friends on Xbox One, Windows 10 or Mobile. Explore community creations with the in-game store. Includes the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack!"



Here is an overview of the game:

Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Build anything you can imagine with unlimited resources in Creative mode, or go on grand expeditions in Survival, journeying across mysterious lands and into the depths of your own infinite worlds. Will you hide from monsters or craft tools, armor and weapons to fight back? No need to go alone! Share the adventure with friends in split-screen multiplayer and online!

With constant updates and community creations, Minecraft is bigger, better and more beautiful than ever before. Explore amazing player-made maps, thrilling minigames and more! Band together with friends playing on phone, Windows 10 or console, set up your own online world with Realms*, or join one of the massive player-run servers! There are so many ways to play!

Key Features:

Play and share with friends on mobile, PC and console

Discover community creations in the new in-game store

Access new mini games and game modes through Servers

Share the couch with four player split screen

Play on the go in handheld or tabletop modes

Includes Super Mario Mash-Up, Natural Texture Pack, Biome Settlers Skin Pack, Battle & Beasts Skin Pack, Campfire Tales Skin Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles