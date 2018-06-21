Shikhondo: Soul Eater Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One This Summer - News

Publisher Digerati announced the shoot 'em up, Shikhondo: Soul Eater, will launch this summer for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Shikhondo: Soul Eater is a Korean bullet-hell shoot ‘em up set within a beautiful and bizarre world of Asian mythology.

Armies of demons known as yokai have escaped from Limbo. They are spreading like a plague across the land, sowing fear and stealing souls. You must destroy the pestilent invaders and free the captured souls from eternal torment.

Includes Arcade, Hardcore and Local Co-op modes.

Key Features:

Five stages of intense bullet-hell action and hypnotic barrage patterns.

Game modes include: Arcade, Hardcore, Boss Rush, and Local Co-op.

Fly close to enemy bullets to fill the Soul Gauge and unleash a super attack for high scores.

Two playable characters, each with their own types of attack.

Online leaderboards for high score glory.

Demonic enemies and bosses inspired by Asian mythology.

Stunning and intricate Oriental artwork.

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

