Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch Release Date Revealed - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch in North America and Europe on September 28.

Here is the list of pre-order bonuses:

Immediate access to Goku (SSGSS) and Vegeta (SSGSS)

The Japanese version of the classic Super NES game: Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles