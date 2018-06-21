Victor Vran: Overkill Edition Coming to Switch on August 28 - News

Wired Productions and Haemimont Games announced the action RPG, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, is coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 28.

Become Victor, hunter of demons. Forge your own hero on a quest to liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia.



Enter the world of “Motörhead: Through the Ages”, a wild tour through the mythos of the loudest band in the world! Harness the powers of the immortal Motörhead to defeat deadly new adversaries in three demon-infested worlds intertwined with the songs of the band.



Journey to the Fractured Worlds, a dimension formed from the fragments of broken realms. A perilous place for even the most experienced of hunters, explore its unfathomed depths through new levels and endless dungeons where each step proves more dangerous than the last. Continue your journey as Victor as you attempt to piece together the Astrolabe in this new, thrilling addition to Victor Vran.

