Bridge Constructor Portal Coming to Retail for PS4 and Xbox One

Headup Games, ClockStone Software, and Nighthawk Interactive today announced the Bridge Constructor Portal package, which includes Bridge Constructor Portal and the original Bridge Constructor and Bridge Constructor Stunts.

Bridge Constructor Portal approaches the world of Aperture Science testing from a completely original angle, bringing the player in as a new employee tasked with building bridges, ramps, slides and other constructions to get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. To solve the 60 test chambers, players must make use of gadgets including portals, propulsion gel, and aerial faith plates to bypass dangers such as sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers – all under the watchful eye and scathing wit of GLaDOS.

"We love seeing the highly creative and unique approaches players take in the Bridge Constructor series," said Gregor Ebert, PR Manager of Headup Games. "You can really innovate and create your own victory path in each of these games, so we’re excited to share each of these challenging experiences in a single bundle."

Bridge Constructor Portal Key Features include:

GLaDOS Voice Actor – Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guides players through the tutorial and accompanies them through tricky physics adventures

– Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guides players through the tutorial and accompanies them through tricky physics adventures Portal Gadgets – Iconic components of the original Portal franchise are at players’ disposal to solve complicated tasks, including portals, aerial faith plates, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, and more

– Iconic components of the original Portal franchise are at players’ disposal to solve complicated tasks, including portals, aerial faith plates, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, and more Portal Dangers – Designing structures to avoid death traps is critical, requiring players to outmaneuver sentry turrets, emancipation grills, laser fields, and acid

– Designing structures to avoid death traps is critical, requiring players to outmaneuver sentry turrets, emancipation grills, laser fields, and acid Aperture Science Labs – Players can create complex constructions in the Aperture Science labs, learning all the tips and tricks that make a true Aperture Science employee. The bridge is a lie!

Bridge Constructor puts players in the shoes of an appraised bridge engineer and architect, allowing them to create and design unique constructions. Cars and trucks can test drive the structures, which may or may not collapse due to weight and the laws of physics.

Bridge Constructor Stunts challenges players to be both engineer and stunt driver. Players build imposing ramps and loops to reach each stage’s goal, then sit behind the wheel of the vehicles and maneuver them skillfully to the end. Pulling off spectacular stunts and rampages of destruction are just part of the diverse level pool with many different objectives.

Developed by ClockStone Software and Headup Games and distributed by Nighthawk Interactive at retail, the Bridge Constructor Portal package will be available at participating PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One retailers in late Summer 2018, for $29.99. All three games are rated E for Everyone, with warnings for Mild Fantasy Violence.

