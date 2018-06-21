Clannad Coming to PS4 in the US on June 21 - News

Publisher Prototype announced Clannad will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the US on June 21 for $44.99.

View the opening movie below:

The game features Japanese voices with English and Japanese text.

Thanks Gematsu.

