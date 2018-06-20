Splatoon 2 Tops Japanese Charts in Slow Week - News

Splatoon 2 (NS) has retaken the top spot on the Japanese charts in a slow software week with sales of 15,715 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 17.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 48,062 units. The PS4 sold 25,138 units, the 3DS sold 7,052 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,099 units and Xbox One sold 786 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 15,715 (2,379,977) [PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 13,996 (92,644) [PS4] Record of Grancrest War (Bandai Namco, 06/14/18) – 11,871 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,885 (1,583,096) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,698 (533,672) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 7,429 (171,528) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 7,043 (74,458) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,939 (1,018,144) [PSV] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 6,565 (44,721) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,482 (1,745,894) [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 5,370 (109,588) [PS4] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 06/14/18) – 4,946 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 4,231 (189,720) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,921 (1,649,243) [NSW] God Wars: The Complete Legend (Kadokawa Games, 06/14/18) – 2,967 (New) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 2,656 (208,392) [NSW] God Wars: The Complete Legend (Kadokawa Games, 06/14/18) – 2,649 (New) [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo, 06/07/18) – 2,327 (7,562) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,324 (153,836) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 2,310 (63,482)

