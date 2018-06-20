SoulCalibur VI Producer: 'We're Preparing Another Major Single Player Mode' - News

Soulcalibur VI producer Motohiro Okubo in an interview with Weekly Famitsu revealed the game will have another major single-player mode in addition to Story Mode.

"We’re preparing another major single-player mode, but I can’t say anything yet," said Okubo.





SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

