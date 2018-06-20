Swords & Soldiers II: Shawarmageddon Announced for PS4, PC - News

Developer Ronimo Games announced Swords & Soldiers II: Shawarmageddon is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam this fall for $19.99. The game originally launched for the Wii U in 2015.





Here is an overview of the game:

Side-scrolling strategy is back, baby! Swords & Soldiers II Shawaramageddon is real-time strategy without the clickety clickety, where you command the Vikings, Demons, and Persian armies. You can take on the campaign or face off against other players in online multiplayer and challenge your friends in custom battles!

Gather resources, send out armies, and support your forces with a wide arsenal of magical spells – all from a side-scrolling perspective. That doesn’t mean Swords & Soldiers II Shawarmageddon is easy to master: only the most cunning of Chiefs can lead their side to victory! Think you’re beard enough? Prove it in online matchmaking!

Key Features:

Fresh gameplay – Offering a unique and action-packed take on the strategy genre, this game packs a punch!

– Offering a unique and action-packed take on the strategy genre, this game packs a punch! Online Multiplayer – Command your armies, adapt to your opponents, and execute your perfected counter-strategies! Take on the world in online 1v1 multiplayer and climb the leaderboards!

– Command your armies, adapt to your opponents, and execute your perfected counter-strategies! Take on the world in online 1v1 multiplayer and climb the leaderboards! Extensive single-player campaign – Follow the adventures of Redbeard the Viking as he follows the mysterious trail of missing sheep!

– Follow the adventures of Redbeard the Viking as he follows the mysterious trail of missing sheep! All across the world – Face off while commanding the Viking legion, an army of carpet-riding Persians, or brutish Demons! Each faction features unique units, spells, and resource-mechanics!

– Face off while commanding the Viking legion, an army of carpet-riding Persians, or brutish Demons! Each faction features unique units, spells, and resource-mechanics! Build it your way! – Use the Custom Army feature to conscript an army consisting of your favorite units and spells, and pit them against your friends in a custom game!

– Use the Custom Army feature to conscript an army consisting of your favorite units and spells, and pit them against your friends in a custom game! Up for a challenge? – Think you got what it takes? Every campaign mission features a time challenge and bonus objective that will force you to try out new strategies and think on your feet.

– Think you got what it takes? Every campaign mission features a time challenge and bonus objective that will force you to try out new strategies and think on your feet. Enlist mighty champions – A wise man once said “When the going gets tough, buy hero units!” Not only do these super units pack a mighty punch on the battlefield, each one of them also offers their own special ability!

– A wise man once said “When the going gets tough, buy hero units!” Not only do these super units pack a mighty punch on the battlefield, each one of them also offers their own special ability! Play while matchmaking – Nobody likes waiting, so we made sure you never have to! You can enter matchmaking while battling it out against the AI in Skirmish or going for a high score in the minigames, and will return to where you left off when your multiplayer match has ended.

