Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Demos Out Now on Switch, 3DS

Nintendo has released a demo for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS versions of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on the Nintendo eShop in Europe and Japan. It should be available soon in North America.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker will launch for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS worldwide on July 13.

