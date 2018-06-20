Pokémon Quest Coming to Smartphones on June 28 - News

The Pokemon Company announced the free-to-play action RPG, Pokemon Quest, will launch on smartphones on June 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Pokemon you know and love have turned into…cubes?! Head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped Pokemon buddies on Tumblecube Island—a land where everything is a cube! Your goal is to find the awesome goodies said to be hidden on the island ! The Pokemon you know and love from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue appear in this game.

Head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped Pokemon buddies on Tumblecube Island—a land where everything is a cube! Your goal is to find the awesome goodies said to be hidden on the island ! The Pokemon you know and love from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue appear in this game. Battle by tapping! The simple controls make for lively and fun battles! Danger is lurking, so you’ll need the help of your Pokemon buddies on your expeditions on the island. When wild Pokemon appear, your Pokemon will battle ferociously and knock them out one after another!

Danger is lurking, so you’ll need the help of your Pokemon buddies on your expeditions on the island. When wild Pokemon appear, your Pokemon will battle ferociously and knock them out one after another! Befriend Pokemon to make your own unique team! You can use the items you get from your expeditions to befriend more Pokemon or make your Pokemon stronger. Make more buddies to create a team that’s all your own, and head out on more expeditions!

You can use the items you get from your expeditions to befriend more Pokemon or make your Pokemon stronger. Make more buddies to create a team that’s all your own, and head out on more expeditions! Spruce up your base camp with cute decorations! Your base camp is your home for this adventure, and you can spruce it up however you like with cute and fun decorations! These decorations can also make your expeditions on the island more beneficial.

