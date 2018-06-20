Heroki Headed to Switch This Summer

Heroki Headed to Switch This Summer - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago

Developer Picomy announced the action adventure game, Heroki, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer.

 

Here is an overview of the game:

Clear the Skies for a New Hero!

The peaceful sky village of Levantia is in danger! The dastardly Dr. N. Forchin and his accomplice, Vapor, have stolen the Emerix – a powerful amulet and all hope may be lost! Created by Picomy.

Fly into a beautiful action adventure and save a whimsical world full of flight and fantasy. Master the wind to fly, freefall, dash and bash your way across beautiful 3D rendered sky-islands, jungles, seas and deserts.

A Fantastic Touchscreen Hero:

  • Fly, freefall and fight, with the help of the wind and a propeller
  • Walk and explore when on land
  • Push, pick-up and throw objects
  • Master new skills such as powerful Dash and Bash attacks or use the power of Wind to solve puzzles
  • Spawn many Power-ups such as a Shield, Hourglass, Aeroblade and more
  • Find hidden treasures and collect many items
  • Multiple control schemes including intuitive Flow-motion controls

Key Features:

  • 10+ hours of deep gameplay
  • Explore four stunning worlds
  • Meet and befriend a cast of friendly characters
  • Face dozens of unique enemies and prepare for an epic boss battle
  • Discover a host of islands within your village to play mini-games and side-quests to earn special rewards
  • 60FPS performance with beautiful console-like graphics

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


