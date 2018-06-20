Heroki Headed to Switch This Summer

Clear the Skies for a New Hero!
The peaceful sky village of Levantia is in danger! The dastardly Dr. N. Forchin and his accomplice, Vapor, have stolen the Emerix – a powerful amulet and all hope may be lost! Created by Picomy.
Fly into a beautiful action adventure and save a whimsical world full of flight and fantasy. Master the wind to fly, freefall, dash and bash your way across beautiful 3D rendered sky-islands, jungles, seas and deserts.
A Fantastic Touchscreen Hero:
- Fly, freefall and fight, with the help of the wind and a propeller
- Walk and explore when on land
- Push, pick-up and throw objects
- Master new skills such as powerful Dash and Bash attacks or use the power of Wind to solve puzzles
- Spawn many Power-ups such as a Shield, Hourglass, Aeroblade and more
- Find hidden treasures and collect many items
- Multiple control schemes including intuitive Flow-motion controls
Key Features:
- 10+ hours of deep gameplay
- Explore four stunning worlds
- Meet and befriend a cast of friendly characters
- Face dozens of unique enemies and prepare for an epic boss battle
- Discover a host of islands within your village to play mini-games and side-quests to earn special rewards
- 60FPS performance with beautiful console-like graphics
