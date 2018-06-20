Heroki Headed to Switch This Summer - News

Developer Picomy announced the action adventure game, Heroki, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Clear the Skies for a New Hero! The peaceful sky village of Levantia is in danger! The dastardly Dr. N. Forchin and his accomplice, Vapor, have stolen the Emerix – a powerful amulet and all hope may be lost! Created by Picomy. Fly into a beautiful action adventure and save a whimsical world full of flight and fantasy. Master the wind to fly, freefall, dash and bash your way across beautiful 3D rendered sky-islands, jungles, seas and deserts. A Fantastic Touchscreen Hero: Fly, freefall and fight, with the help of the wind and a propeller

Walk and explore when on land

Push, pick-up and throw objects

Master new skills such as powerful Dash and Bash attacks or use the power of Wind to solve puzzles

Spawn many Power-ups such as a Shield, Hourglass, Aeroblade and more

Find hidden treasures and collect many items

Multiple control schemes including intuitive Flow-motion controls Key Features: 10+ hours of deep gameplay

Explore four stunning worlds

Meet and befriend a cast of friendly characters

Face dozens of unique enemies and prepare for an epic boss battle

Discover a host of islands within your village to play mini-games and side-quests to earn special rewards

60FPS performance with beautiful console-like graphics

