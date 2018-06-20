Inside and Limbo Coming to Switch on June 28 - News

posted 59 minutes ago

Developer Playdead announced Inside and Limbo are both coming to the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 28.

INSIDE and LIMBO on Nintendo Switch - Worldwide June 28. https://t.co/mXL2JZJGx6 — Playdead (@Playdead) June 20, 2018

Limbo first launched for the Xbox 360 in 2010 and later for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and iOS. Inside first released for the Xbox One and later for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and iOS.

