Remedy Dev: 'All of Us Want to See a New Alan Wake Game' - News

posted 1 hour ago

Remedy Entertainment developer Mikael Kasurinen was asked in an interview with DualShockers about Alan Wake.

"So we own the Alan Wake IP, yes. I just want to say right away that it’s very dear to us and close to our hearts," said Kasurinen.

"We all love Alan Wake at Remedy and I think all of us want to see a new Alan Wake game. I just want to say that out loud. Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it anymore than that. We’ll see what happens with Alan Wake next but we all want to see it happen, absolutely."

Alan Wake first launched in 2010 for the Xbox 360.

