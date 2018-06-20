Final Fantasy VII Remake Director: 'Production is Going Well' - News

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura in an interview Weekly Famitsu has provided on an update on the development of the game.

"We’re trying to figure out when we will put out the next news release," said Nomura. "Production is going well."

"The scenario will also delve into the members of Avalanche," he added. "[Development] is moving along more than expected, so please wait for the next news release with peace of mind."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

