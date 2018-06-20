SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy PS4 Trophies Reveal 2 New Playable Characters - News

The PlayStation 4 Trophy list for SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy are has surfaced online and has revealed two more playable fighters in the game. They are Terry Bogard and Mui Mui.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 7 in North America and Europe.

