PUBG Tops 50 Million Units Sold Worldwide Across Xbox One, PC - News

The developer for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced the game has sold more than combined 50 million units on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

"Today we’ve got a very big announcement: With Xbox and PC sales combined, PUBG has now sold over 50 million units worldwide. With PUBG Mobile included, there are now over 400 million registered PUBG players worldwide," said the developer in a post on Steam. "Over 87 million people play PUBG every day across all our platforms."

"To celebrate these new milestones, we’re putting PUBG on sale on Steam from June 19th (later today!) through July 5th. If you want to pick up the game for the first time or gift it to a friend, you’ll be able to grab it for just $19.99 (33.33% off the normal price).

"We’re genuinely humbled by PUBG’s ongoing success and growth, and we’re incredibly optimistic about the game’s future. We’re going to keep working on new content and improvements for all versions of the game. We know there’s still so much we can do to make PUBG a better game for our players."

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

