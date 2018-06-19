PlayStation Hits is a PS4 Budget Games Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 830 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Hits. It is a lineup of popular PlayStation 4 titles available for a budget price of $19.99 USD / $19.99 CAD / €19.99 / £15.99. The lineup will launch on June 28 in North America and July 18 in Europe.
A PlayStation 4 bundle including some PlayStation Hits titles will be available in selection markets in Europe for €349.99. It includes a 1TB Jet Black PlayStation 4 consoles, controller, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Ratchet & Clank.
Here is the complete lineup of games in North America:
- Bloodborne
- Battlefield 4
- Doom – Not available in Canada
- Driveclub
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- The Last of Us Remastered
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Project Cars
- Ratchet & Clank
- Street Fighter V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Yakuza: Kiwami
- Yakuza 0
Here is the complete lineup of games in Europe:
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Bloodborne
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Driveclub
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Earth Defense 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need For Speed
- Need For Speed Rivals
- Project Cars
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rayman Legends
- Street Fighter V
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Watch Dogs
- Yakuza 0
Greatest Hits name was dropped?
Well, to be fair, you can't have multiple "greatest" games because if something is the greatEST, then by definition every other "hit" would be less-than.
- 0
Are EU cases gonna' be silver and bright yellow again? They were hideous, like a warning sign telling you not to buy the game!
This is cool that they're officially going to be this price, but some games like Doom have been around €9.99 here for new copies for the last 5-6 months, I recall it cost that back when I was getting the Switch version for €60 I sort of cringed at paying 6x more for it.
Oooo, inFamous! Sounds like the perfect time to finally pick it up!
The prefect time to pick it up was when it launched. It was worth the price.
- 0
So many fantastic games !!! Yakuza Zero, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank ect
Ratchet and Clank is among the best platformers of this generation.
- +1
Some of these games like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, and Doom have been $20 in the U.S. for quite some time now.
