PlayStation Hits is a PS4 Budget Games Lineup

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Hits. It is a lineup of popular PlayStation 4 titles available for a budget price of $19.99 USD / $19.99 CAD / €19.99 / £15.99. The lineup will launch on June 28 in North America and July 18 in Europe.

A PlayStation 4 bundle including some PlayStation Hits titles will be available in selection markets in Europe for €349.99. It includes a 1TB Jet Black PlayStation 4 consoles, controller, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Ratchet & Clank.

Here is the complete lineup of games in North America:

Bloodborne

Battlefield 4

Doom – Not available in Canada

Driveclub

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

The Last of Us Remastered

LittleBigPlanet 3

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Project Cars

Ratchet & Clank

Street Fighter V

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Yakuza: Kiwami

Yakuza 0

Here is the complete lineup of games in Europe:

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Batman Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Driveclub

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

EA Sports UFC 2

Earth Defense 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Killzone Shadow Fall

LittleBigPlanet 3

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Mortal Kombat X

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Rivals

Project Cars

Ratchet & Clank

Rayman Legends

Street Fighter V

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Watch Dogs

Yakuza 0

