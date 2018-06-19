Fighting EX Layer Trailer Compare PS4 and PS4 Pro Versions - News

Arika has released a new trailer for Fighting EX Layer that showcases the differences between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro versions of the game.

View it below:

Fighting EX Layer will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on June 28 via the PlayStation Store.

