Dragon Quest XI on Switch Needs 'Many Things' Worked Out Before It Gets Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 597 Views
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age producer Hokuto Okamoto Told Polygon that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is still in development.
"We’re making it," said Okamoto. "We’re still making it. I can’t say anything more."
The development team is "taking care of all those many things" that need work before the Switch version launches.
Ouch.
Wonder if it would have been better to wait until they had at least a release window like Dark souls, or if just "it is coming" is enough.
i want the perfect PS4-version in september : ) DAY 1 with Spiderman then.
Perect version is likely to be PC at this point.
"But... It's a simple looking game. They managed to get Doom done, so everything should be possible without any hassle! Dragon Quest XI's requirements and Doom's are the same! S-E is only incompetent! I know, because I say so!" /s
Oh piss off, This is a pathetic display by such a wealthy and powerful company. Not even a screenshot. Not even a damn SCREENSHOT. It's pathetic. What the hell have they been doing since the Switch launched and UE4 support was finalized? Cause it sounds like the answer is freaking nothing.
That is one long /s. I'll have to check the rulebook but with that many statements you probably needed at least two /s.
"The hardware specs weren't out yet, but we were like, 'We can manage this. We can put this out on the Switch.'' lmao, piss off Square.
I ask again: what the hell have you been doing for 16 months since UE4 support was added? "Oh but they wanted the full, fat support, that was early stuff!" Ok, what have they been doing for the last 14 months since that full support was added? "Oh no, no, they HAD to finish the PS4 version first see!" Oh ok. So what have they been doing for the last 10 months? Hwat? Cause they have FUCK ALL to show. It's freaking shameful. Pathetic. Incompetent on some level.
