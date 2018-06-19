Dragon Quest XI on Switch Needs 'Many Things' Worked Out Before It Gets Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age producer Hokuto Okamoto Told Polygon that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is still in development.

"We’re making it," said Okamoto. "We’re still making it. I can’t say anything more."

"When we first announced [Dragon Quest XI], the Switch hadn’t come out yet, and the development kit also wasn’t finalized," he added. "The hardware specs weren’t out yet, but we were like, 'We can manage this. We can put this out on the Switch.'"

