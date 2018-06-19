Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Switch Sells an Estimated 296,079 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 388 Views
The side-scrolling platformer from publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios - Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - sold 296,079 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 5, 2018.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on May 3 and the rest of the world on May 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It had a bigger first week than the WiiU version (~243k) and that had really strong legs so maybe this will as well. The next 4 weeks will set a good indicator of that I think because we are in the slowest period of the year.
I just hope it outsells the Wii U version.
