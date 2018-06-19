Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Switch Sells an Estimated 296,079 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The side-scrolling platformer from publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios - Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - sold 296,079 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 5, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 97,054 units sold (33%), compared to 92,813 units sold in the US (31%) and 81,077 units sold in Europe (27%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 12,089 units in the UK, 18,967 units in Germany, and 19,776 units in France.

The game on the Wii U has sold an estimated 1.73 million units worldwide. Breaking down those sales by region it sold best in North America with 0.74 million units sold, followed by 0.70 million units in Europe and 0.16 million units in Japan.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on May 3 and the rest of the world on May 4.

