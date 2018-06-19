MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Delayed to 2019 to Improve Single Player - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

President of Piranha Games Russ Bullock announced via Twitter MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries has been delayed until 2019. The game has been delayed in order for the developer to have enough time to "deliver the best single-player MechWarrior experience to date."

Important message regarding MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries pic.twitter.com/HKlTSu1EWz — Russ Bullock (@russ_bullock) June 18, 2018

The game will be playable at MechCon in Vancouver from December 1 to 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles